Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic – the Muskoka Parry Sound Hockey League will not be hosting any minor tournaments in the near future.

In a bulletin sent to minor hockey associations across the province on Tuesday, the Ontario Hockey Federation decided it will put a stop to the further planning of any tournaments for the 2020-21 season.

The decision is being made on an interim basis.

Kelly Farnsworth, President of the Huntsville Minor Hockey Association, feels this precaution is necessary, but they expect to feel it financially.

“We bring several people to town on weekends, we have tournaments, and they rent hotel rooms, they shop, they eat at our restaurants, and then there’s the ice rental from the town, people buy gas when they’re here. And that happens six or seven weekends of the year.”

Farnsworth said she is unsure what the impact of the decision will be on the upcoming season but said they expect to see registration numbers dwindle.

She said they are merely going through the motions until a new norm for minor hockey is established.

“It just means we’re taking a break on scheduling tournaments, collecting registration fees and all that. They’ve (OHF) have actually asked people to be refunded their registration fees, and I think that’s just to keep funds in peoples’ pockets. Everything is unknown, and people need their funds right now, and they aren’t sure what that’s going to look like.”

Regional Director for the OMHA Andy Cooke says while they haven’t cancelled tournaments officially – they are playing a wait and see approach by not planning anything.

“It’s easier to take that step than to let centres plan tournaments, going through the process, getting participants, then having to cancel because of unforeseen circumstances with the COVID-19 crisis, and then having to go through the process of repayment to associations and cancelling things like ice time.”

Cooke says at this point there are no tryouts until September, and it’s not likely there will be any tournaments for the 2020-21 season, until after that time.

Having organized a tournament earlier this year that was cancelled due to the pandemic –Cooke understands the economic impact that this decision will have.

“Any of the tournaments in Huntsville could have an economic impact of anywhere between $100,000 to half a million dollars. I know the one I host in March is a huge tournament. We have 28 teams coming from all over the place, and we fill every hotel and motel in town.”

The OHF says more information will be released as it becomes available.