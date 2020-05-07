Today, Ontario released its plans for resuming elective surgeries and procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the province has already seen its epidemic peak and is currently on the other side of it. Nevertheless, there remains an ongoing risk of local, rolling, or mini surges in either communities or congregate settings.

Ontario`s plan hinges on weekly feasibility assessments of the hospitals by regional, and local governments. Then, for these procedures to resume, hospitals must reserve at least 15-percent of their acute care capacity for COVID-19 care. Hospitals will also have to maintain a rolling 30 day stock of personal protective equipment on hand which includes the current usage rate plus forecasted additions.

A COVID-free unit or facility was proposed by officials in yesterday`s update, but today`s briefing effectively took it off the table because of many related logistic issues.

Today`s update did not provide any set dates, with officials stressing the directive to postpone these procedures is still in effect.