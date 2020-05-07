The province’s Minister of Long-Term Care says Ontario will launch a review of the system. Merrilee Fullerton announced the review on Twitter. She said the system is broken and has “endured years of neglect”.

She says the review will be launched once “we emerge from the pandemic”.

She continued that there will be a time to discuss the scale and scope of the review but all forms of review are on the table.

My heart breaks for the lives lost as a result of this pandemic. Our gov has been clear: the system is broken. Long-term care has endured years of neglect. Once we emerge from this pandemic, we will get to the bottom of this. Yes, there will be a review. — Merrilee Fullerton, MPP (@DrFullertonMPP) May 7, 2020

“>