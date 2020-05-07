HUNTSVILLE, ON-One Southbound lane on Highway 11 at Lindgren Rd. near Huntsville has been closed after a collision.

The OPP said that both the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedics attended the scene.

Two people were treated before being transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

More information to come when it is available.

UPDATE:

The OPP confirmed that the incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. and that the collision involved a tractor-trailer and a car that were both travelling southbound on Highway 11.

Both of the people in the car were taken to separate hospitals. A 65-year-old man from Huntsville was transported to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a 70-year-old from Huntsville was flown out to St. Michael’s hospital in Toronto with severe but not life-threatening injuries.

The police and the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are continuing the investigation.