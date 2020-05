BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge OPP has charged a Gravenhurst man with impaired driving.

On May 5th at around 8:00 p.m., officers investigated a Bracebridge parking lot after receiving a report of someone who appeared to be passed out in their vehicle. The result of the investigation ended in the 64-year-old being charged with being impaired by a drug.

His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and is going to appear in court in July.