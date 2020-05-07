Premier Doug Ford is calling his discussion with Cottage Country Mayors productive. They held a conference call yesterday and Ford released a statement this morning (Thursday) about seasonal residents heading to their cottages over the next few weeks.

In the statement Ford said seasonal residents travelling to their cottages must still abide by public health measures, “We are still battling a terrible virus, so we are asking seasonal residents travelling to their cottages to practice the same public health measures as usual, including no public gatherings, avoiding nonessential travel as much as possible, and continue to practice social distancing.”

As for tourists or day visitors, they are being asked not to travel, “Cottage country residents are known for their hospitality and normally they would be welcoming tourists with open arms right now. This year, however, they are asking visitors to help them fight the spread of COVID-19 and hold-off travelling to these regions until it is safe to do so.”