Nearly 71-percent of Ontarians who have been ill with COVID-19 are now virus-free.

According to the province’s Chief Medical Officer, no new outbreaks were declared in long-term care homes, and one facility declared its outbreak resolved. Dr. David Williams says two more retirement homes declared outbreaks overnight bringing the total to 68 homes and three more residents have died from COVID-19.

Dr. Williams says Ontario has been on a downward trajectory in terms of virus spread for nearly four days now. He says this shows a very slow curve-flattening with the province`s positive test rate going down by 0.5-percent.

According to Dr. Williams,Ontario hasn’t been collecting any socio-economic or demographic data on COVID-19 patients. Nevertheless, he says the province will now start collecting it but it will remain on a voluntary basis because of the restrictions imposed by the 2017 Anti-Racism Act .

And following the Premier’s announcement this afternoon, Dr. Williams encouraged businesses who are set to reopen to space out customers and to wear a mask if the setting does not allow for physical distancing.