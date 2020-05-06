HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed that further testing will be done at the Huntsville retirement home that saw its first COVID-19 infection.

Medical officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner said that the Chartwell retirement residence in Huntsville is undergoing swabbing of all staff and residents after a woman in her 90’s was confirmed to have the virus.

All testing for the virus occurred this morning at around 11:00 a.m. for all staff and the 76 residents. For those who were not able to be tested this morning, community paramedics would continue the testing throughout the afternoon and evening.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is also currently arranging for an infection and prevention control evaluation for the facility.

When asked about the case that prompted the facility to declare an outbreak and how the individual may have contracted the virus, Gardner said he was not sure, and he may never know. He said that in a situation like this, it is more than likely someone who may have been a-symptomatic could have passed it on.

As the situation with the home evolves, more information will become available.