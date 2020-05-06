GRAVENHURST, ON-The Gravenhurst Fire Department has put out a garage fire that resulted in several thousand dollars in damages.

The fire department posted on twitter at around 2: p.m. that they responded to the incident on Priaulx Rd.

The fire department confirmed that after the residents of the home were able to keep the blaze at bay with a garden hose, firefighters were able to put it out quickly.

No injuries were reported, and approximately $15,000 in damages was sustained.

More information is expected to be released later.