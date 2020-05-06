Premier Doug Ford has announced that as of Friday, May 8th garden centres and nurseries will be able to open to the public.

On Saturday, May 9th hardware stores and safety supply stores will be able to open to the public.

In order to open to in-store business, the same rules for grocery stores and pharmacies will be in place including physical-distancing restrictions, contactless payment options, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

On Monday, May 11th retail businesses with street-level entrances will be able to open for curbside pick-up.

Ford said the reopening will continue under the advice of the Medical Officer of Health and will continue to be slow, measured and methodical.

Earlier today the province extended all emergency orders until May 19th including the closure of bars and restaurants, and non-essential workplaces, amenities at parks, and recreational facilities will remain closed and social gatherings will remain restricted to a maximum of five people.