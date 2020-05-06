Ontario is moving back to the old white “Yours to Discover” licence plates. The new design blue plates with the slogan “A Place to Grow” had visibility issues under certain lighting.

The province says the problem with the laminate peeling off some of the white plates has been solved by the manufacturer and there is now a five-year guarantee on them.

The province is looking at ways to use all existing plates in stock and ask people not to try to exchange blue plates at Service Ontario locations because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19.