Huntsville is reminding residents that the town’s Spring and Summer 2020 recreation programs are postponed until further notice.

In a media release Wednesday, the town says it is closely monitoring Provincial orders and it will provide more updates on changes as they become available.

As a result, all programs, activities, drop-in’s and registrations for the town’s Spring and Summer 2020 Leisure Guide have been postponed.

The town says it is unknown when provincial restrictions will be lifted on recreation centres and programs.

Town staff have developed contingency plans that are subject to recommendations from the local health unit, the Provincial and Federal governments and the direction of Council.

Those who have already registered, you are entitled to a full refund or a credit.

The Canada Summit Centre Customer Service team is available to answer questions at 705-789-6421 or by email at summitcentre@huntsville.ca.

For more on town services, support and resources during COVID-19, you can head to the town’s website.