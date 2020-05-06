MUSKOKA, ON-The Hands Family Help Network has organized a photo contest to mark Mental Health Week in Canada.

Bob Pipe from Hands told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that this contest would be used to display families from all over cottage country who may be suffering from some form of mental health issue during the COVID-19 outbreak. “This contest will allow families to take pictures and show themselves in harmony. It’s no secret that the pandemic that we are in right now is a stressful time for children and their families, and we want to show how people are taking care of their mental health.”

Hands is an organization that is dedicated to improving the life experiences of families, children, youth, and adults with a developmental disability who need support and guidance.

As this is a contest, there are prizes for first, second, third, and fourth place, including gift cards varying between $25 to $500 that can be used at either local stores or Amazon.

When people submit their images, they are also required to write up a small piece about how the picture represents harmony within their family. The photos submitted will be judged on the relevance to the theme of harmony, originality, descriptive information, and overall impression.

When asked about what kind of harmony families can express in their photos, Pipe said that he was not able to as each family is different and unique. Pipe said that hopefully, this contest would remind people that it is essential for everyone to take care of their mental health, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The contest is set to end on May 15th at 4:30 p.m., and if you are interested in taking part, visit the Hands site here to learn more about the rules and how to submit your images.