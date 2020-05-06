The Mayors of Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Huntsville are giving their thoughts on seasonal residents making their way into cottage country.

In light of Premier Doug Ford’s remarks on Monday, that he was looking to speak with Muskoka area mayors this week on how to reopen to seasonal property owners – Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith, Gravenhurst Mayor Paul Kelly and Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano say that it needs to be done responsibly on all sides.

Smith says he’s looking forward to giving his thoughts to the Premier.

“I think we do need to understand and prepare for the long weekend. There’s certainly a number of seasonal and cottage residents that are here already and I suspect that number will grow, especially if the weather is nice.”

At the end of the day, Smith says they expect everyone to follow the advice of our public health officials.

Terziano meanwhile, echoes that sentiment.

“I would hope that as much as we rely on our cottagers and seasonal people, our economy relies on them and we’d love to see them normally but I’d hope they would follow the advice of the Medical Officer of Health and wait until it’s absolutely safe to come.

Kelly says that towns in Muskoka need to recognize that cottagers are here and more are coming.

“I don’t think we can bury our head in the sand and pretend they are not here,” Kelly said. “They are here and we have to figure out what we are going to do to make sure everybody is safe and make sure that all the requirements of the province are being met here by anybody who’s up here, whether they be permanent or seasonal residents. I think we have to at least recognize that they are here and have been here for weeks.”

Terziano says while not everyone has followed the rules, the community has done an overall good job with self-isolating and physical distancing.

But with the long weekend ahead – she knows more people are on the way and she is hoping we don’t act hastily in our reopening.

“I’ve actually heard from a few businesses that are more concerned about opening too soon. So, my hope is that we give this enough time so that when we do reopen, we don’t have to close back up.”

Smith says if seasonal residents do decide to come up – he hopes they heed the Premier’s advice of bringing their own supplies and avoiding going into local stores and businesses.

However, he adds that there is concern that not all will abide by these standards.

“I think the biggest concern is people that are moving back and forth between both communities, wherever that may be, and trying to live with a foot in both worlds and potentially being a carrier in both worlds. So, it’s concerning but at the same time, we know it’s going to happen and we need to manage it.”

All three Mayors say will be involved in a conference call with the Premier this afternoon.