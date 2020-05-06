Ontario is extending the off-peak hydro rates for another 24 days. The province made the announcement this morning. Families, businesses, and farmers will continue to pay the lowest rates 24/7 until May 31st. The province has issued the extension under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

“During this extraordinary period, many people are struggling to pay the bills as they do the right thing by staying at home, as well as our farmers and those whose businesses have closed or suffered reduced customer traffic,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Although we are making progress in our fight against this COVID-19 outbreak, we are not out of the woods yet. The extension of this electricity rate relief will leave more money in people’s pockets until businesses can start to reopen and people can get back to work.”

On the advice of the Medical Officer of Health all other emergency orders including the shuttering of non-essential businesses and the closure of outdoor recreational facilities have been extended until May 19th.