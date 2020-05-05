District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka has released dates and times for when people can dispose of their household hazardous waste.

Currently, the only facility that is accepting this type of waste is the one on 1122 Rosewarne Dr. in Bracebridge every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The District has also organized a mobile unit to collect the waste throughout various points in Muskoka.

Mobile household hazardous waste collection events will be held at these locations:



Wednesday, May 6: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Huntsville (Madill Yard: 169 Madill Church Road)

Thursday, May 7: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Lake of Bays (Franklin Transfer Station: 1020 Oxtongue Rapids Rd)

Saturday, May 9: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Georgian Bay (Baxter Transfer Station: 980 South Bay Road)

Tuesday, May 12: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Gravenhurst (Beiers Transfer Station: 1052 Beiers Road)

Wednesday, May 13: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Georgian Bay (Baxter Transfer Station: 980 South Bay Road)

Thursday, May 14: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Muskoka Lakes (Eveleigh Transfer Station: 1174 Eveleigh Road)

Saturday, May 16: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Gravenhurst (Beiers Transfer Station: 1052 Beiers Road)

Saturday, May 23: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Huntsville (Madill Yard: 169 Madill Church Road)

The types of hazardous waste that can be dropped off at these sites include items that may be flammable, poisonous, explosive, and corrosive.

For more information on disposing your waste, visit the District site here.