United Way of Simcoe Muskoka is looking to partner with local businesses to help those affected by COVID-19.

The organization is introducing the ‘Local Business, Local Love’ Initiative – with a focus on helping these businesses and individuals who are in need of assistance.

From now until the end of June, when you purchase a gift card from participating local businesses, a donation will be made toward UWSM’s COVID-19 Fund.

Marketing and Communications Specialist Doug Landsborough says with so many businesses and storefronts currently closed – revenue from this initiative will help ease the transition for when things open up.

“So, we’re looking for businesses that need this assistance now and want to give back to the community. So, by partnering with them, we’re promoting the sales of their gift cards and in exchange, they are giving 1-5%, however much they can afford or what they’re comfortable with back to our COVID-19 relief.”

Many local businesses have seen their revenue disappear, putting their livelihoods in jeopardy.

Landsborough notes that purchasing a gift card will help these businesses during these uncertain times.

“Issues that were a problem before are exacerbated 10-times, if not more. Things like social isolation or the inability to get services are hitting people harder than ever and for a lot of people, including businesses, this is the first time where help has been needed.”

Landsborough adds they are still building the base for local businesses and there is a growing list of businesses joining their initiative.

Local businesses can contact the United Way to get involved.

If you’d like to donate, you can head here.