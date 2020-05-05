Muskoka Fire Prevention Officers are urging residents to keep fire safety top of mind.

Since January 1, fire fatalities across Ontario increased by 65% compared to the same time last year, with 17 Ontarians dying in fires in March alone.

In a Tuesday press release, Bracebridge Fire Prevention Officer Mike Leake reminds everyone how important fire safety is.

“We urge you to be vigilant in preventing fires in your home, especially now with so many people at home practicing physical distancing because of COVID-19,” Leake said. “It’s just as important that you test your smoke alarms and practice your home fire escape plan.”

Between January 1 and May 4, 2019, there were 31 fire fatalities in Ontario.

Over that same period this year, there have been 51 fire fatalities.

“Only you can make sure these types of tragedies do not happen in Muskoka,” Leake added. “You need to do everything you can to prevent a fire in your home.”

There are simple things that you can do to prevent a fire from happening in your home and ensure that everyone knows what to do if a fire starts.

Reduce Fire Risks In Your Home:

You should stay in the kitchen when you are cooking as unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires.

Keep a close eye on anyone drinking alcohol and attempting to cook or smoke.

Officials encourage smokers to smoke outside the home and outside the garage and to thoroughly extinguish all smoking materials in water or sand.

You should always blow out candles before leaving the room.

Avoid overloading electrical outlets. Extension cords should be used only as a temporary connection. Avoid running electrical cords under rugs, which can damage the cords and cause a fire.

Ensure items that can burn are at least one metre away from space heaters.

Do not attempt to sterilize or decontaminate face masks for re-use by heating them in a microwave oven as various fabric or metal components can overheat or create sparks and cause a fire if heated in a microwave.

Make Sure Your Alarms Work:

You’re also asked to test smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button as only working smoke alarms can give you the early warning you need to safely escape a fire in your home.

Practice Your Home Fire Escape Plan:

Practice your home fire escape plan by ensuring everyone knows two ways out of each room, if possible.

All exits must be unobstructed and easy to use.

Determine who will be responsible for helping young children, older adults and anyone who needs assistance to escape.

Choose a meeting place outside, such as a tree or a lamppost, where everyone can be accounted for.

Call the fire department from outside the home, from a cell phone or a neighbour’s home.

Once out, stay out and never re-enter a burning building.

If you live in an apartment or high-rise building talk to the building superintendent to learn about the emergency procedures outlined in the building’s fire safety plan.