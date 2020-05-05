Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in a Huntsville retirement home.

According to an SMDHU representative, this is the first case at the residence.

The patient is a woman in her 90’s at the Chartwell Muskoka Traditions Retirement Residence.

An outbreak has been declared, which is standard procedure when one case has been confirmed in congregate living settings like senior’s homes.

This new case brings the total number in Muskoka to 18, with 15 people recovered.

More information from SMDHU is expected.