GRAVENHURST, ON-The Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce is extending its free delivery program for at least another month.

The pilot project that started about a month ago saw about 400 deliveries made by local businesses to residents in the area.

Executive Director of Chamber Sandy Lockhart told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that since it was so successful, they plan to continue the program for about another six weeks.

The program works by residents calling the businesses who are participating, place an order, and the chamber will cover the delivery costs.

“We know the stress on Gravenhurst’s business owners has been extreme, and we’re trying to help them out in any way we can. The people of this community want to do the right thing and support the local economy. Our aim with this project is to allow them to do that safely and as economically as possible,” said Lockhart.

Lockhart confirmed that other chambers around Muskoka are currently looking into integrating the program into their communities, but there is no set plan for them yet.

If you are interested in placing a delivery, visit the chamber’s list here to see which businesses are participating.