MUSKOKA, ON-Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed that a large cold front is expected to pass through southern Ontario late this week.

Dubbed a “Polar Vortex,” Meteorologist Sherry Williams told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that while unusual and rare, the drop in temperature is not a unique event as it can happen occasionally.

Williams noted that the average temperature in May could reach as high as 16 degrees celsius, but due to the coming cold front, the high in the region could drop to about four degrees from Thursday through Sunday.

Starting Thursday, the temperature is going to drop to eight, but it will feel like six. On Friday the temperature is going to drop to three, but it will feel like zero. Saturday will go all the way down to one but will feel like minus four. Sunday will start to go back up to four but will feel like zero.

