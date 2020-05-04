The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to get those pearly whites clean.

People in Muskoka are being reminded to take extra care in maintaining oral hygiene amid the pandemic in order to prevent a surge in serious oral health problems once practices begin to reopen.

Speaking to MyMuskokaNow, Dentist at Dairy Lane Dental Dr. Shervin Rowshani says if you are dealing with a dental emergency, he can refer you to the proper clinic for assistance.

“In terms of timelines, we know the next couple of weeks we’re still going to be under the current recommendations of emergency dental visits only and that those clinics that have the proper protective gear will be set up.”

Rowshani notes he is unsure of when the province will begin to reopen practices – but says that dental officers will have to have certain protective measures in place when they do.

He says while we wait for things to open up, we need to be patient and focus on prevention.

“Proper brushing, flossing and rinsing. Even being careful if you have dentures, you should be careful with maintaining it, cleaning it, not dropping it.”

While some other provinces like Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta have begun to slowly reopen their dentistry services, Rowshani says because of our larger population – it’s difficult to gauge a timeline.

“It all comes down to when the public health and Minister of Health in Ontario see a reduction in cases, that opening up dental offices would be possible based on the reduced number of active cases in the community.”