Premier Doug Ford says if people continue to do the right thing, he hopes cottage country will open back up to cottagers.

Ford says he is going to have a “heart-to-heart” conversation with the mayors of those areas later this week to discuss how to reopen to seasonal property owners.

He said he hoped by May 24th weekend if numbers continue to decline and cottagers bring their own groceries and don’t go into stores that they will be able to enjoy their property.

He said there is only “so long I can hold the big gates closed.”

