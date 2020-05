Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 434 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 17,553.

The Ministry of Health reports another 40 people have died bringing that total to 1, 216.

68-percent of patients have recovered from the virus and over three hundred and nine thousand have tested negative.