Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There’s now over 17-thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The province announced 511 new cases of the virus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 17,119.

Fifty-five new deaths were also reported, bringing the total of those who have died to 1,176.

Over 11,300 cases are considered resolved, making up 66.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.