A Huntsville man is facing charges after failing to stop for police.

Early Friday morning, around 2:45 a.m., officers from Huntsville OPP attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a car in the Downtown Huntsville area.

In an attempt to flee police, the car sped up to an excessive speed and was being driven in a dangerous manner.

The driver was eventually stopped in the area of Huntsville High School on Brunel Road.

As a result of their investigation, police have charged a 21-year old man from Huntsville with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and flight from police.

The man has since been released and will be before a judge in the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on July 8.

He’s also had his license suspended for 90 days and had his vehicle impounded.

Huntsville OPP reminds drivers that no amount of drugs or alcohol in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.