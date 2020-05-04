BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) is currently discussing how they can provide the necessary supplies to companies for when they re-open.

Tracey Larkman, the Bracebridge BIA Administrative Coordinator, told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that with the announcements of starting to re-open businesses, it is the BIA’s goal to provide assistance in any way. “We are trying to source out the personal protective equipment (PPE) and find the products the businesses need to re-open.”

Larkman said they had started the process of looking into how to procure these supplies last week when the Ontario Government outlined ways businesses should adapt when they re-open. These recommendations include installing plexiglass, increasing air ventilation, using ground markers as well as ensuring physical distancing, and staggering shift times.

She said that the BIA’s plan is only in its initial stages, and while they are not able to provide any detailed information, they are talking to local businesses to find out what they need. “Everything that is required, we are looking around to see if it can be acquired locally,” said Larkman.

When asked if Larkman felt it was a good idea to have this re-opening plan available during the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak, she said absolutely. “Businesses have been shut down from around the 23rd of March, and the reality is we need to start moving forward with how the re-opening is going to happen. We have an entire country that is shut down, and we are going to need to be ready to go when the government says we can re-open.”