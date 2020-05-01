A ‘Full-Time Residents Only’ sign in Muskoka Lakes has caused quite the stir on social media.

In a Facebook post earlier this week that has since been removed, a user posted a photo of a sign posted in a neighbourhood that implied that cottagers and other visitors are not welcome.

The sign, which was located at Sandy Point Road – read: “Full-time Residents Only Beyond This Point,” and goes on to say “All Ontario residents should self isolate at their principle residence.”

OPP is advising residents that while it’s important to consider the advice of public health officials in the midst of COVID-19, there’s not much that can be done to keep people from going to their cottage.

“It’s not really our place to step in and say who’s allowed to come in and who’s not,” said Sergeant Jason Folz of the OPP. “But we do try to follow what public health officials are saying as far as this health crisis we’re all facing and we’re all trying to do the best we can.”

The particular sign has since been removed from the area however it’s just one of a number of similar signs posted throughout the municipality.

Folz notes legally, OPP can’t tell people they aren’t allowed to come up to cottage country.

“Public health officials, that’s what they’re suggesting is not to overwhelm these cottage areas with extra travellers but it’s a suggestion. We can’t keep people from their homes or cottages or whatever people view as permanent residents or non-permanent residents.”

For several weeks now, Premier Doug Ford has urged cottagers and other non-permanent residents that they should avoid going to cottage country as the local communities are not prepared for a large influx of people who might overwhelm the healthcare system.

Folz says that doesn’t mean it’s illegal for people to come up.

“We also have to stay in our swim lane as far as what we can and can’t enforce and we’re talking right now about gatherings of more than five people and those kinds of things which we can enforce but keeping people from different places isn’t in our swim lane.”