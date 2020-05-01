The Ford government is allowing some businesses to reopen on Monday. The businesses must comply with strict public health measures and operate safely during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen include:

Garden centres and nurseries with curbside pick-up and delivery only;

Lawn care and landscaping;

Additional essential construction projects that include: shipping and logistics; broadband, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure; any other project that supports the improved delivery of goods and services; municipal projects; colleges and universities; child care centres; schools; and site preparation, excavation, and servicing for institutional, commercial, industrial and residential development;

Automatic and self-serve car washes;

Auto dealerships, open by appointment only;

Golf courses may prepare their courses for the upcoming season, but not open to the public; and

Marinas may also begin preparations for the recreational boating season by servicing boats and other watercraft and placing boats in the water, but not open to the public. Boats and watercraft must be secured to a dock in the marina until public access is allowed.

“We are allowing certain businesses to reopen under strict guidelines because we are confident they can operate safely and adapt to the current environment,” said Ford. “While further reductions in the spread are needed before we can begin reopening the province, we have the right framework and the right workplace guidelines in place to do so gradually and safely.”

Yesterday over 60 sector-specific guidelines were released by the province and can be found here.