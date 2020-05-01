BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Out of the Cold program is offering delivery and pick up services to help provide food for people in need.

Set to start on May 12th, Judi Brouse, Chair of the program told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that since they received $5,000 from the District of Muskoka, they are now able to launch this new service.

The Out of the Cold program hosts nutritious community dinners that are provided at the Bracebridge United Church for people in need.

Brouse said that since they have had to close their doors for the COVID-19 outbreak, they would still like to provide weekly meals to the families in need. “We know that there is a need in the community as we have people who come to our dinners every week, and they have for years. We know that those people are still in need of the food, and we haven’t been able to provide dinners for March and April.”

Brouse said the organization jumped at the chance to be able to provide healthy meals that include vegetables, rice, noodles, meat, and potatoes. “As there are more people in difficult situations because they may not be able to go to work, the need only increases, so we thought this was an important thing to do.”

The service will be run in partnership with The Salvation Army and will be taking orders over the phone until the Monday evening of each week. When the order is placed, The Salvation Army will ask about how many people are in your household, and they will adjust the size of the meal accordingly.

Brouse said that delivery would primarily be reserved for those who live far away and do not own a vehicle, the elderly and the vulnerable. Anyone who is able to get to The Salvation Army is asked to pick up the order at the front door.

If you are interested in placing an order when the program launches, you can call The Salvation Army at 705-645-2602 and for more information, visit the Out of the Cold Facebook page here.