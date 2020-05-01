A Gravenhurst man is among five men who have been fined for migratory bird hunting-related offences.

In a press release, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said that conservation officers launched an investigation, which included the use of a remotely piloted aircraft system, after receiving a tip from the public.

The five men, Thomas Davies of Gravenhurst, Lukas Timm of Orangeville, Brett McLean and Guy Cooper of Mississauga, and Thomas Caravasilis of Toronto were fined a total of $11,600.

McLean, Cooper and Caravasilis all plead guilty to unlawfully depositing bait less than 14 days prior to the opening day for migratory birds.

All five pleaded guilty to hunting migratory birds within 400 metres of bait.

The MNRF says Davies was charged with four counts including hunting over bait, hunting without a permit, using toxic shot and failure to produce documents to an officer.

He was fined $2400.

The court heard back on September 20, 2019, a conservation officer witnessed Cooper and McLean placing bait in a pond near Gravenhurst and the following day, the hunters were seen engaged in migratory bird hunting on the same spot.

Justice Doug Conley heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, back on March 4.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry wants to remind migratory bird hunters that proper permits are required and that the rules regarding baiting and shot size are in place to protect the resource for future generations.

To report a natural resource violation or to provide information about an unsolved case, you can call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 or you can contact your local ministry office.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can visit the province’s website for more information on unresolved cases.