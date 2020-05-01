Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 421 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total to 16,608.

In the past 24-hours, 31 more people have died bringing that total to 1,121.

Once again, the number of recoveries is outpacing the number of new cases with 620 reporting as resolved. That total is 10,825 or 65-percent of total cases.

Over 16,000 tests were done over the last day with over 277,000 testing negative over the course of the entire pandemic.

Earlier in April when provincial health officials unveiled new data modelling they predicted that over the course of the outbreak Ontario would see less than 20,000 cases.