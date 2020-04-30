Ontario has seen four more outbreaks in long-term care facilities, with 60 new resident deaths reported.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer says no new retirement homes declared any outbreaks but they did report 6 more virus-linked deaths overnight. Dr. David Williams says the province completed just under 13,000 tests overnight, with nearly the same amount pending.

Dr. Williams also says Ontario now has three deaths of health care workers linked to COVID-19 with more than 2,200 health care workers testing positive to date.

He echoed a familiar message, reminding Ontarians that every one of these numbers is someone’s loved one and that we must not get desensitized as we cope with more grief.

