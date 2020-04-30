This afternoon, Premier Doug Ford released a set of over 60 sector-specific guidelines for employee and employer safety during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ontario worked with its four provincial Health and Safety Associations (HSA) and each one of them released guidance documents for their respective sectors.

The Infrastructure HSA addressed the construction, electrical and utilities, aggregates, natural gas, ready-mix concrete, and transportation sectors.

The Public Service HSA released updated documents for hospitals, nursing, and retirement homes, residential and community care, universities and colleges, school boards, libraries and museums, municipalities, provincial government and agencies, police, fire and paramedics, and First Nations.

Workplace Safety North addressed the forestry, mining, smelters, refineries, paper, printing, and converting sectors.

Lastly, Workplace Safety and Prevention Services set a new guidance document for the agriculture, manufacturing, and service sectors.

You can find those guidelines here.