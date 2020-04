Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is “on the path to recovery” but won’t say when things will start reopening.

During his daily¬†press briefing, Ford says he understands that many are feeling frustrated over the economic restrictions in place over COVID-19 but adds “we have many reasons to be optimistic.”

The province will be unveiling 65 “sector specific” post-pandemic guidelines later on Thursday.

The guidelines will advise business owners on how to operate post COVID-19 and how to keep employees and customers safe.

Meanwhile, Ford says auto insurance companies should¬†lower their rates as many people aren’t driving as much.