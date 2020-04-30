Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is “on the path to recovery” but won’t say when things will start reopening.

During his daily press briefing, Ford says he understands that many are feeling frustrated over the economic restrictions in place over COVID-19 but adds “we have many reasons to be optimistic.”

The province will be unveiling 65 “sector specific” post-pandemic guidelines later on Thursday.

The guidelines will advise business owners on how to operate post COVID-19 and how to keep employees and customers safe.

Meanwhile, Ford says auto insurance companies should lower their rates as many people aren’t driving as much.