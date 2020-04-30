Two people have been arrested at a parking lot on Depot Drive – following a drug investigation by OPP.

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Bracebridge OPP have been engaged in the investigation during the month of April.

On Wednesday, the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit responded to the Tim Horton’s on Depot Drive and arrested two people.

Soon after, police say the Muskoka CSCU along with the Orillia CSCU executed a search at a residence in Bracebridge.

As a result, a 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman – both from Bracebridge, have been arrested and charged for multiple drug and firearm-related offences.

Police say they seized over $100,000 in drugs and cash.

That includes $33,000 worth of cocaine, over $30,000 in Canadian Currency, $31,900 worth of Oxycodone pills in various forms, and $12,000 worth of Fentanyl patches.

They also confiscated a loaded 9mm restricted handgun, two prohibited knives, a cross-bow and an imitation firearm.

An ATV – which reportedly went missing April 20, was also recovered.

The man faces a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, OxyContin, Oxycodone, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm and ammunition, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is also charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and three counts of possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The woman meanwhile, faces similar charges – including two counts of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Both accused are scheduled to appear via video at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie today.