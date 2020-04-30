BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The District of Muskoka and the Town of Bracebridge have partnered up to fix up the roads throughout downtown Bracebridge.

Set to begin as early May 3rd, the construction projects include the milling and pavement at Manitoba St., Monck St., the McDonald St. intersection along Manitoba St., and ending in the area near the Silver Bridge.

During the construction, there will be no parking along Manitoba St. and people are encouraged to use public parking lots nearby, access to businesses and homes will remain available, detours and traffic delays will be in effect, and evening and night work will be facilitated if it is necessary.

The construction is expected to be completed at the end of May and as the District realizes that the work may inconvenience people, those with concerns and questions are invited to visit the District’s site here.