Huntsville Council is once again extending the deadline to defer interim tax payments.

Council met electronically Wednesday, where they voted on extending the waiving of penalty on tax payments even further to alleviate financial concerns of residents and keep them from incurring a penalty.

The deadline was originally set for March 31st before being pushed back to the end of May – but now council is pushing the deadline to July 31st.

Council also voted on keeping municipal boat launches open.

Speaking to council, Huntsville Director of Operations and Protective Services Steve Hernen said this would be in the best interest of the municipality.

“The province is saying if a boat launch is part of a marina, a marina is not deemed an essential service and therefore the boat launch would be closed,” Hernen said. “They say if it is a private, standalone boat launch, or a municipal boat launch – they are not mandated to be close and it’s up to the municipality as to whether or not they want to close the boat launches.”

Residents are being asked to obey all posted signage at boat launches, practice 2m distance, avoid gatherings of 5 or more and wash hands frequently.

“The District of Muskoka has a contractor using one of them right now for a barge landing so they can access the water plant and the work they’re doing out there,” Hernan added. “So, they are being used. We’re not aware of any abuse or issues at this time and we’re actually preparing to put the docks in, in the next few days around those boat launches as the water goes down.”

In other updates related to COVID-19, garage and yard sales, however, will be prohibited until further notice, with possible fines being levied after council in favour to ban those types of gatherings.

Additionally, the Farmers Market took a slight hit as council voted that only food vendors be allowed to operate at this time – with recommended best health practices – while craft vendors will not be allowed.

Council also voted on the status of special events, deciding that they will continue to be monitored from a health perspective and any plans to postpone, cancel, or apply mitigation strategies will be communicated to event organizers.

For more updates on Town services, you can head to the town’s website.