Huntsville is one step closer to completing the town’s vision for the Main Street Streetscape Project.

On Wednesday, during their virtual meeting – council voted in favour of three resolutions pertaining to the project, including options for Kent Park, pedestrian crosswalks as well as parking options downtown.

Council heard from the Director of Operations and Protective Services, Steve Hernen, who outlined the design options – based on recommendations from the Downtown Huntsville Business Improvement Area – before council discussed the best way to proceed.

Following council deliberations, Hernen told council they are looking at roughly a $2 million price tag – which is less than the $3 million that was originally projected.

“We think we’re trying to hit the best of both worlds – maximizing the parking and still creating that space for residents to be on the sidewalks and incorporating the ‘Muskoka moments’ that we naturally have.”

Hernan says a new gateway at Lorne Street and Main Street will mark the entrance – for a broader view of downtown Huntsville.

‘Muskoka Moments’ featuring granite boulders and areas planted with alder, birch, conifers and dogwood, will bring the surrounding landscape onto Main Street.

“The River Mill Park is a huge asset with the town dock and that’s why this gateway will bring all these elements together and make it flow as one. We recognize we have all these green spaces and we feel we will see even more as time progresses.”

The Kent Park resolution will see staff proceed with a more green space option on the South East corner of Main Street and Brunel Road.

The second resolution – pertaining to Main Street pedestrian crosswalks – will see new crosswalks marked with special paving that will ensure safe pedestrian crossings and signal to vehicles to slow down while travelling through downtown.

The third resolution pertains to flex parking options downtown – in an attempt to increase the number of parking spots available.

Hernen says the project is still in the design stage and will complete the final design based on council’s recommendations.

He adds that it will be September before council comes to a final decision as to whether the project will go forward or if the town will hold off until a later date.