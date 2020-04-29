As of this morning, Ontario reported five more outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer says overnight another 11 outbreaks were also declared in retirement homes. Dr. David Williams says updated data from the long-term care ministry adds 70 new deaths in long-term care, and four in retirement homes.

Dr. Williams was quick to point out today’s new low-case number as a possible data-flow lag in the province’s labs.

And following reports of an outbreak in a Toronto daycare for essential workers, Dr. Williams says the province is rigorously investigating.

He does note this is the first of its kind, as no other daycare in Ontario has indicated any outbreak.

Nevertheless, he reassures residents that all indications show Ontario is moving in the right direction.

**Written by Mo Fahim