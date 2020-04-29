MUSKOKA, ON-

The survey issued by the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB), has confirmed that most parents are pleased with the online education program.

Catherine Shedden from the TLDSB told the MyMuskokaNow.Com newsroom that they had about 3,100 parents respond to the survey that asked about the level of satisfaction in regards to online programs and tools, communication with staff and the amount of school work being assigned.

The results of the survey showed that 68 percent of those who responded were satisfied with the online programs and tools, almost 80 percent were satisfied with communication, and 65 percent were satisfied in the amount of work being assigned.

Shedden said that the board is pleased to see that most families are satisfied in all three of the categories but understand the position of other families who may be having difficulty during the outbreak. “We know there are families who do not have access to the internet and devices, and we have done our best to get those devices into the hands of the students who need them. We have also been printing paper materials and delivering them as yesterday we did our first delivery of 300 homes within our district.”

Shedden said these results would act as a guide moving forward, and as most of them are positive, she said that it shows they are doing something right. She noted that a portion of the survey was devoted to parents who wanted to submit comments or questions, and most of the content sent followed along the lines of the role of the parent, access to technology, availability and communication with teachers, needs of students, and increased stress and anxiety during the outbreak.

Shedden said that the school board would continue to update its website with more resources, but currently, there is a section devoted to learning from home, which can be accessed here, as well as a mental health section which can be seen here.