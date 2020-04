District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The District of Muskoka has confirmed that crews are working to fix watermain services in Bracebridge.

In a Tweet, the District said that crews are onsite at Muskoka Rd. 118 near E.P. Lee Drive and service is expected to return by around 4:00 p.m.

Any affected homes and businesses are asked to run their water to flush out the air.

If you have any questions, you can either email publicworks@muskoka.on.ca or call 705-645-6764.