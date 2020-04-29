GRAVENHURST, ON-The Rotary Club in Gravenhurst is looking for sponsors to help families in need through its new program, Care for a Neighbour.

Pat Bongers from the Gravenhurst Rotary Club told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom they are looking for people to sponsor families and provide them with the means to purchase groceries. “We have identified that it is tough in Gravenhurst for certain families due to part-time and seasonal employment, but even more so now due to COVID-19.”

Any sponsor who wishes to take part can donate any amount they choose and depending on how much is given, it can be spread out among several weeks. Bongers said that each week, they would be providing families with a $25 gift card that can be used at grocery stores in Gravenhurst.

To help ensure the cards make their way into the hands of the families that need them, the Rotary Club has partnered up with Gravenhurst Against Poverty (GAP). Bongers said that during GAP’s regular Thursday suppers, the cards would be distributed to the various families.

Bongers confirmed that they aim to have the program go on until the end of June. “People are going through a tougher time than they ever have before. I think this is one of the ways we can help out and just be able to give a little boost to these families.”

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, you can either e-transfer the Rotary Club at treasurer@gravenhurstrotary.com with the answer to the security question being “rotary” or you can mail a cheque to the club at P.O. Box 888, Gravenhurst ON P1P1V2. If you submit money this way and would like a charitable receipt, you must provide your full name, email, address, and phone number.