Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario continues to post large numbers of COVID-19 recoveries. Over the past day, there have been 648 people recover from the virus.

Compare that to 347 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 15,728.

The recovery rate has now climbed to 61-percent.

There have been another 45 deaths in the last 24-hours bringing the total to 996.

The province continues to test residents with 264, 594 completed and 248,866 tests coming back negative.