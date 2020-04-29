Bracebridge OPP is charging a man following a multi-vehicle collision.
On Tuesday, just before 2:30 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Manitoba Street near Gibbs Road in Bracebridge.
Police and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
As a result of their investigation, OPP arrested and charged a 46-year-old man from Muskoka Lakes.
He’s facing charges including impaired operation by drugs.
The accused will be before a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 7.
He’s also had his license suspended for 90 days.