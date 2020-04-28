Marco Muzzo has been granted day parole.

Muzzo was convicted of four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in 2016.

In 2015 he had just returned home from a bachelor party on his private plane when he got behind the wheel of his car at Pearson Airport and t-boned a minivan carrying the Neville-Lake family. Three children and their grandfather died in the crash.

Muzzo had applied for both full and day parole back in 2018 but was denied for what the parole board said was his lack of insight into his drinking habits.

Today’s hearing was held at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst.