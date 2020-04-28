Out of today’s 59 new deaths, 34 were residents of Ontario long-term care homes.

For the first time, the province’s Chief Medical Officer says to date 56 retirement homes are dealing with outbreaks, with 114 related deaths. Retirement homes are different than long-term care homes, where residents need less health care.

Dr. David Williams reported four more outbreaks in long-term care facilities, bringing the total to 154 active outbreaks to date. He said all staff and residents of over 85 Ontario long-term care facilities were tested as part of an intense survey testing asymptomatic high-risk groups last weekend.

Dr. Williams says the data from this survey, expected to go on until this weekend, will definitely impact Ontario’s new daily case numbers.

**Written by Mo Fahim