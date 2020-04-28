Strikes at your student’s elementary schools are now a thing of the past.

The Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario, the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association and the Council of Trustees have voted to accept a new 3-year contract with the province.

Teachers and occasional teachers voted 97-percent in favour and education workers gave the deal a 94-percent nod in favour.

Class sizes will not be getting any larger under the new terms and a proposed $150-million in education cuts were withdrawn.