The Ontario Provincial Police are reminding boaters to use extreme caution if they’re heading out on the waters.

Police in cottage country say if you are going out on the water – the most important thing to do is to do a safety check of your vessel and don’t take unnecessary risks.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, OPP Sergeant Jason Folz says there are a number of things to be mindful of – from cold water temperatures to high water levels.

“Water levels are pretty high right now, due to the spring weather conditions. Being mindful that there may be floating debris in those areas. It certainly would be helpful if you’re keeping an eye out for those hazards.”

OPP suggests private boaters should follow what police are doing to ensure boats are safe.

Folz notes on top of the risky conditions, there might not be the assistance there has been in past years if you run into problems.

“Somebody looking for assistance with towing off the water may run into difficulty that way, so, there are a number of considerations to make before heading out.”

Folz says this includes ensuring that your boat is mechanically fit and that the craft has all the safety equipment such as flashlights with fresh batteries, certified PFDs and making sure lifejackets are in good condition.

He adds the biggest mistake they often see is boaters not ensuring they have all their proper equipment.

“Further to that, it’s a mistake not to wear life jackets. They are meant to be worn and not meant as an afterthought to try and get them on once something has occurred. It’s kind of like wearing a seatbelt in a car – you don’t wait for the crash and then try to get it on in time.”

The O.P.P. is also reminding potential boaters that under Ontario’s Emergency Order many aspects of boating have been affected.

