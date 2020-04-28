Huntsville town council meets electronically this week to discuss a number of ongoing projects and provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updates will be given on local boat launches, garage and yard sales, the farmers market and other special events.

Council will also be hearing presentations regarding options for the design of the Main Street Streetscape Project.

This will include the designs for Kent Park, as well as Main Street pedestrian crosswalks and parking.

Additionally, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Huntsville Business Improvement Area will be providing a COVID-19 Economic Development Update.

Finally, the town is discussing the matter of Community Gardens, Garden Centres and Nurseries being deemed to be essential – following orders from the province.

Council is also considering once again pushing back the tax due date for 2020 interim property taxes.

Initially, the due date was pushed back to May 31st, but the town is now looking at the possibility of pushing it even further to July 1st.

A special meeting will be live-streamed via ZOOM at 8:30 a.m. and the regular meeting will get underway at 9 a.m.

You can watch the meetings here.